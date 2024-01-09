Ironwood’s Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company dedicated to gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare, has released new data from a critical Phase III study. The study evaluated the efficacy of linaclotide, a therapeutic agent for functional constipation, in children and adolescents aged 6-17. Published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, the data reveal a marked improvement in spontaneous bowel movement frequency and stool consistency in patients treated with linaclotide compared to those receiving a placebo.

Phase III Study: Linaclotide vs. Placebo

The trial, involving 328 pediatric patients, demonstrated both the efficacy and tolerability of the drug. The most commonly reported adverse event was diarrhea, but the overall safety profile suggested that linaclotide could be a promising treatment for functional constipation in the pediatric population.

Linaclotide: A New Hope for Pediatric Constipation

This announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of linaclotide in June 2023 for use in the 6-17 age group. Linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS, is already the leading prescription medication in the U.S. for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

How Does Linaclotide Work?

The drug acts by activating the GC-C receptor in the intestine, believed to enhance intestinal fluid secretion, speed up transit, and reduce the activity of pain-sensing nerves.

Ironwood’s Commitment to GI Healthcare

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals collaborates with other pharmaceutical giants, including AbbVie and AstraZeneca, to develop and commercialize LINZESS in various regions. By focusing on advancing GI healthcare and addressing the unmet needs of pediatric patients suffering from functional constipation, the company reaffirms its commitment to improving patient outcomes and transforming GI healthcare.