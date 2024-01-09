en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ironwood’s Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Ironwood’s Linaclotide Shows Promise in Pediatric Constipation: Phase III Study Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company dedicated to gastrointestinal (GI) healthcare, has released new data from a critical Phase III study. The study evaluated the efficacy of linaclotide, a therapeutic agent for functional constipation, in children and adolescents aged 6-17. Published in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, the data reveal a marked improvement in spontaneous bowel movement frequency and stool consistency in patients treated with linaclotide compared to those receiving a placebo.

Phase III Study: Linaclotide vs. Placebo

The trial, involving 328 pediatric patients, demonstrated both the efficacy and tolerability of the drug. The most commonly reported adverse event was diarrhea, but the overall safety profile suggested that linaclotide could be a promising treatment for functional constipation in the pediatric population.

Linaclotide: A New Hope for Pediatric Constipation

This announcement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of linaclotide in June 2023 for use in the 6-17 age group. Linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS, is already the leading prescription medication in the U.S. for adults with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).

How Does Linaclotide Work?

The drug acts by activating the GC-C receptor in the intestine, believed to enhance intestinal fluid secretion, speed up transit, and reduce the activity of pain-sensing nerves.

Ironwood’s Commitment to GI Healthcare

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals collaborates with other pharmaceutical giants, including AbbVie and AstraZeneca, to develop and commercialize LINZESS in various regions. By focusing on advancing GI healthcare and addressing the unmet needs of pediatric patients suffering from functional constipation, the company reaffirms its commitment to improving patient outcomes and transforming GI healthcare.

0
Health United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
51 seconds ago
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
The American Red Cross, a beacon of humanitarian services worldwide, has recently disclosed its financial operations, revealing a complex and costly organization. Generating a staggering $3.2 billion in operating revenue and incurring just over $3 billion in expenses in 2022, the organization’s financial dynamics have come under the spotlight. A significant slice of this revenue,
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
12 mins ago
Waterloo Region Faces Healthcare Crisis as Interpreter Services' Funding Plummets
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
13 mins ago
Bills Proposing New Public Hospital in Guam Await Committee Reports; Future of Healthcare Hangs in Balance
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
4 mins ago
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
5 mins ago
Google Trends Sheds Light on Canada's Top New Year's Resolutions
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
9 mins ago
Mother Launches Non-Profit to Support Families of Children with Special Needs
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
51 seconds
Unveiling the Financial Dynamics of the American Red Cross: The Economics of Blood Donation
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
1 min
Alabama Athlete and Huntsville Lawyer Pursue NFL Dreams
Jacksonville Jaguars Dismiss Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell in Major Staff Overhaul
2 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars Dismiss Defensive Coordinator Mike Caldwell in Major Staff Overhaul
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
3 mins
Josh Allen: The Unpredictable Force Driving the Buffalo Bills
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
3 mins
NASCAR Xfinity Series Unveils 2023 Season Schedule
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
3 mins
Latest IE Varsity Girls' Basketball Rankings and Recent Match Outcomes
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
3 mins
Piyush Goyal on Political Alliances in Tamil Nadu and India's Export Strategy
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
4 mins
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Unveils 2024 Season Schedule
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
4 mins
Proteomic Study Unveils Fresh Insights into Schistosomiasis-Causing Worms
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
21 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app