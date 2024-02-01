Irish Woman with Motor Neurone Disease Chains Herself to HSE Offices in Care Protest

In a desperate outcry for assistance, 57-year-old Marilyn O'Connor has taken the drastic step of chaining herself to the railings outside the Health Service Executive (HSE) offices in Monaghan, Ireland, protesting her lack of access to essential around-the-clock care. Diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease two years ago, her condition has significantly deteriorated, rendering her incapable of using her hands and legs, and entirely dependent on 24-hour care.

A System Failure

Due to the departure of a staff member at the care agency responsible for her, Marilyn has been left without a carer for three nights each week. This unexpected change has forced her into a precarious situation, compelling her to dip into her savings to hire private carers. Sadly, this has amounted to €7,500, a sum she had earmarked for her funeral costs.

Bringing Attention to Her Plight

In a bid to raise awareness about her situation, Marilyn decided to chain herself to the gates of the HSE buildings in Monaghan. She shared her story with Northern Sound, a local radio station, accusing the HSE management of 'bureaucracy and incompetence' in dealing with her care situation. Despite the severity of her condition, Marilyn is determined to remain at home, receiving support from friends and family who have launched a GoFundMe page to help with the costs of private care.

Awaiting Response

The HSE, the primary provider of public health services in Ireland, has been asked to comment on Marilyn's situation but has thus far remained silent. Their policy of not commenting on individual cases has left Marilyn and her supporters waiting for a resolution. Marilyn's case is a stark reminder of the struggles faced by those with debilitating illnesses, forced to fight not only their conditions but also the systems meant to care for them.