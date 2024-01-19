Irish Wheelchair Association Expands Inclusive Fitness Programme

The Irish Wheelchair Association (IWA) has extended its inclusive fitness programme to better serve individuals with disabilities. Initially launched as a successful pilot in 2023, the programme is now operational in Dundalk, Drogheda, and Balbriggan. This expansion is in partnership with CrossFit Louth and SKF Drogheda/Dundalk, with the support of renowned comedian Rory O'Connor of Rory's Stories.

A Boost to Confidence and Happiness

Participants of the programme, including IWA member Nicole Callan, have reported improved confidence and overall happiness. Nicole credits the programme for significantly uplifting her mood and self-esteem. She testifies to the programme's ability to provide fitness opportunities tailored to various mobility levels.

Impact on the Gym Environment

Cathal Downey, Co-Owner of CrossFit Louth, voiced his enthusiasm for the initiative. He noted its positive influence on the gym environment, stating how the programme brought diversity and excitement to the fitness sessions. The expansion of the programme means that 50 people with disabilities, along with some IWA staff members, are actively engaging in fitness activities.

Promoting Fitness and Mental Health

Sean Kilroy, owner of SKF in Dundalk and Drogheda, echoed similar sentiments. He emphasized the inclusivity of fitness and the visible improvement in the participants' confidence levels. Declan Hamilton, IWA Area Manager for the Eastern Region, stated that the initiative focuses on fostering long-term positive relationships with an active lifestyle. He highlighted the programme's role in supporting mental health, marking a significant shift in how fitness for individuals with disabilities is perceived and facilitated.

Rory O'Connor's Inspirational Role

Rory O'Connor participated in a session at CrossFit Louth, where he heaped praises on the IWA's work. His involvement brings attention to the importance of exercise for overall well-being. His supportive role has been inspirational for the members, reinforcing the belief that fitness is for everyone, regardless of their mobility level.