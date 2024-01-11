en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Irish Medical Council Removes Ban on Deliberate Killing of Patients in New Guidelines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Irish Medical Council Removes Ban on Deliberate Killing of Patients in New Guidelines

The Irish Medical Council, the regulatory body for medical doctors in Ireland, has unveiled a significant amendment to its “Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics for Registered Medical Practitioners.” The revision pertains to the Council’s stance on the deliberate ending of a patient’s life by active means, a subject of ongoing international debate and legislative maneuvering.

Evolution of Ethical Guidelines

In the ninth edition of the guidelines, a notable change was observed. The explicit prohibition on doctors participating in the deliberate killing of a patient, a directive found in both the seventh edition of 2009 and the eighth edition of 2016, has been removed. This departure from the previous stance has caused a stir within the medical community, and the Council has yet to respond to requests for comment on this alteration.

Continued Emphasis on End-of-Life Care

Despite the controversial change, the updated guide continues to underscore the critical role of doctors in supporting patients and their families during end-of-life care. The necessity for sensitivity and open communication when discussing options, including palliative care, remains a key aspect of the guidelines.

Context of The Change

This significant shift in medical ethics in Ireland comes amid global discussions and legislative activities related to euthanasia and assisted suicide laws. The Irish Parliament previously considered legislation titled the “Dying with Dignity Bill,” which failed to pass. Meanwhile, the Irish Catholic Bishops’ Conference and the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland have expressed opposition to assisted suicide. Euthanasia and assisted suicide have been legalized in several European countries and are under consideration in various regions, including some U.S. states.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
6 mins ago
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Alberta Wambua, Executive Director of the Gender Violence Recovery Centre, has indicated an alarming trend in the reporting of gender-based violence (GBV) incidents. According to her, the number of reported GBV cases has amplified noticeably. This escalation is not sporadic, but seems to follow a specific pattern, with a surge in incidents during the festive
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
40 mins ago
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
45 mins ago
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
15 mins ago
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
23 mins ago
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
29 mins ago
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
2 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
2 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
4 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
6 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
15 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
23 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
23 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
15 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
40 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app