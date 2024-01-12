en English
Health

Irish Man’s 81 Pint Drinking Marathon: Health Experts Sound Alarm

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
Sean Bryan, a 33-year-old security guard from Kilkenny, Ireland, has catapulted into the spotlight for a staggering feat of alcohol consumption: downing 81 pints of Guinness over a single weekend. This marathon drinking session, which he chronicled via Facebook, saw him guzzling beers from Friday afternoon to 9 pm on New Year’s Eve, amassing a bill of approximately 344 euros.

The Drinking Spree

Sean’s weekend-long binge drinking began at his local pub and concluded on the eve of the new year. Despite the colossal intake of alcohol, he claims to have emerged unscathed, with no signs of a hangover. He brushes off the event as a one-time indulgence, but health experts have voiced grave concerns about the dangers of such extreme alcohol consumption.

Health Experts’ Warning

Health organizations like Alcohol Focus Scotland and Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems have underscored the health risks associated with binge drinking. These include life-threatening conditions such as cancer, stroke, and liver disease, not to mention alcohol poisoning, accidents, and violent altercations. Importantly, they point out that the human body can only process approximately one unit of alcohol per hour. Sean’s intake, they note, was a staggering 186.3 units, dramatically exceeding the recommended weekly limit of 14 units.

The Culture of Alcohol Consumption

The experts’ stern warning also extends to the broader culture of alcohol consumption in the UK. They remind the public that more than 26 people die daily in the UK due to alcohol-related causes—all preventable. This incident thus serves as a stark reminder of the need for a significant shift in our relationship with alcohol and our understanding of its potential consequences.

Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

