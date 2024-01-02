en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE’s NRT

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE’s NRT

In the battle against nicotine addiction, an Irishman named Pat O’Callaghan has emerged victorious, after smoking for over four decades. His secret weapon: the Health Service Executive’s (HSE) free nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). Despite trying several methods from reading the Alan Carr book to hypnosis, patches, and even going cold turkey, O’Callaghan found the most success with NRT.

Personalized Support: A Game-changer

One crucial element of the journey was the personalized support from his HSE Stop Smoking Advisor, Miriam. Their one-on-one chats provided the much-needed encouragement and guidance, making the process less daunting. The NRT inhaler, used to gradually reduce nicotine intake, proved to be an instrumental tool in his fight against the addiction.

A New Lease on Life

Since quitting smoking, O’Callaghan has reaped significant financial benefits, saving a substantial amount of money in a short span of just three months. But the benefits aren’t merely financial. O’Callaghan has adopted a new role as an advocate for quitting smoking, propelling others towards healthier choices by making encouraging bets.

Safe and Effective: HSE’s NRT

The HSE is vigorously promoting NRT as a safe and effective way to quit smoking. As the new year kicks off—a time when many smokers attempt to quit—the HSE’s efforts are more important than ever. Dr. Paul Kavanagh, a member of the Tobacco Free Ireland Programme, underscored the safety and efficacy of NRT, emphasizing that they are regulated by the Health Products Regulatory Agency in Ireland.

Quitting with Confidence

The HSE offers a free, personalized Quit service throughout the year, providing evidence-based plans and support for those looking to kick the habit. Smokers and healthcare professionals alike are encouraged to trust in NRT’s effectiveness for quitting smoking, fostering a healthier future for all.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment

By Nitish Verma

A Cuban Family's Battle Against Poverty and Illness: A Microcosm of a National Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

Florida Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2024

By Quadri Adejumo

Tennessee Lieutenant Governor to Miss Legislative Session Start Due to Surgery

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understandi ...
@Health · 2 mins
St. Jude Scientists Visualize Cytonemes: A Breakthrough in Understandi ...
heart comment 0
First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia

By Muhammad Jawad

First Responder Fights for PTSD Recognition in Georgia
Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Miraculous Rescue of Baby Girl from Bore-well: A Tale of Survival and Investigation
Organic & Natural Health Association Marks a Decade of Impact with 10th Anniversary Conference

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Organic & Natural Health Association Marks a Decade of Impact with 10th Anniversary Conference
Ordinary Individuals, Extraordinary Transformations: Slimming World Success Stories

By Salman Khan

Ordinary Individuals, Extraordinary Transformations: Slimming World Success Stories
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
15 seconds
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
25 seconds
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
1 min
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
1 min
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
2 mins
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
2 mins
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
2 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
2 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
22 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
26 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
29 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
36 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app