Irish Health Insurance Holders Face Premium Hikes: Urged to Shop Around

In the wake of the recent cost of living crisis and healthcare-specific inflationary pressures, private health insurance holders in Ireland are bracing for a significant impact. Last year, premium rates soared as leading insurers VHI, Laya, and Irish Life Health all implemented increases, and with the new year, further hikes are expected. Hundreds of thousands of policyholders are projected to witness their annual costs spike by 150-550 euros, particularly during the busiest renewal period from now until the end of February.

Reluctance to Switch Providers

Despite the escalating costs, research conducted by the Health Insurance Authority (HIA) reveals a startling trend. A majority of the over 2 million policyholders do not shop around for better deals. The study shows that 71% of insured individuals have never switched providers, maintaining an average policy tenure of 20 years. This inertia comes at a high cost, with many policyholders potentially wasting substantial sums of money by accepting the status quo.

Need for Proactive Measures

Dermot Goode of Totalhealthcover.ie and the HIA are now urging policyholders to take proactive measures. Older individuals, who often pay 40-45% more for coverage, are particularly encouraged to review their policies. They are more likely to be on outdated plans, which are typically more expensive. The HIA suggests that those on a plan for over five years are likely overpaying by about 25%.

Switching Safeguarded by Strict Rules

Switching providers or plans is not without its safeguards. Strict rules are in place to ensure continuity of existing coverage and protect against penalties for pre-existing conditions. Policyholders are advised to evaluate their current plan’s value, explore comparable or better coverage options, and consider the time they have been with the same policy. They are also encouraged to inquire about lower-cost equivalent plans from their current providers and clarify coverage details with potential new providers during the once-a-year opportunity to switch without financial penalties.