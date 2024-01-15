en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:56 am EST
Irish Blood Transfusion Service Calls for 15,000 New Blood Donors

In a significant move, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has launched a drive to recruit 15,000 new blood donors within the current year. The initiative is a critical step towards ensuring a robust and secure national blood supply, primarily aimed at meeting the constant demand for transfusions in Irish hospitals, where an estimated 200 patients require transfusions every day.

A Call for Diversity in Blood Donors

In addition to maintaining ample blood stocks, the IBTS is underscoring the urgent need for donations from individuals with D negative blood types, including A, B, and O negative. Among these, the O negative blood type holds special significance as it is the universal donor type, compatible with all other blood types.

The IBTS is also specifically reaching out to individuals of African heritage, encouraging them to come forward and donate blood. The diversity in the donor pool is essential to cater to the specific needs of different patients, as certain blood types are more common in specific ethnic groups.

A Plea to Existing and Prospective Donors

To facilitate the process, the IBTS is urging both existing and prospective donors to engage with the organization. Existing donors are being encouraged to book their appointments online, while new donors are invited to register their interest in donating blood. The organization emphasizes that every blood donation can potentially save up to three lives, a crucial reminder of the impact and importance of each donation.

As the year unfolds, the success of this initiative will be a testament to the generosity and civic responsibility of the Irish population, a beacon of hope for patients depending on these life-saving donations. With the collective effort of all, the IBTS can ensure a steady supply of blood, ultimately safeguarding the health and well-being of countless patients across the country.

0
Africa Health Ireland
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
20 seconds ago
Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax's Most-Streamed List
In a significant development for African entertainment, Showmax, the African streaming platform, has announced that multiple local Kenyan productions have topped their most-streamed list for 2023. The Real Housewives of Nairobi (RHON) has distinguished itself as the biggest Showmax Original in Kenya thus far, shattering records for the most-watched launch episode on the platform in
Kenyan Productions Take Centre Stage on Showmax's Most-Streamed List
President Chakwera Honors National Hero at Chilembwe Day Commemorations
16 mins ago
President Chakwera Honors National Hero at Chilembwe Day Commemorations
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
19 mins ago
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: Government Urges Continued Vigilance
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
6 mins ago
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Africa Safer Internet Day 2024: Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights
10 mins ago
Africa Safer Internet Day 2024: Empowering Minds, Protecting Rights
Legal Practitioner Urges Positive Reporting to Enhance Nigeria's Image
16 mins ago
Legal Practitioner Urges Positive Reporting to Enhance Nigeria's Image
Latest Headlines
World News
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
19 seconds
Mfundo Vilakazi: The Rising Star of Kaizer Chiefs Poised for First-Team Promotion
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
35 seconds
Oman's Minister Calls for Exemplary Performance at AFC Asian Cup 2023
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
1 min
Supreme Court Victory: COSEYL Celebrates Governor Otti and Other Victorious Governors
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
1 min
Greek Foreign Minister Set for Diplomatic Visit to Jordan: A Step Towards Stronger Bilateral Relations
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
1 min
New Order Unveils 'Blue Monday' T-Shirt for Suicide Prevention
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
2 mins
Paul Whitehouse to Kick-Off River Tay Salmon Fishing Season in Meikleour
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
2 mins
Conor Bradley: Liverpool's Rising Star Earns High Praise
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
4 mins
'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone Starrer's Trailer Released
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
5 mins
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
11 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app