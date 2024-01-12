en English
Health

Iridex Corporation Unveils New Laser Systems on Its 35th Anniversary

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
The Iridex Corporation, an established force in laser-based medical systems for eye treatment, recently announced the US launch of its state-of-the-art Iridex 532 and Iridex 577 Lasers. This launch, timed to coincide with the company’s 35th anniversary, is set to be officially unveiled at the Hawaiian Eye and Retina 2024 Meeting. These novel laser systems, integrating continuous-wave and Iridex’s proprietary MicroPulse Technology, aim to revolutionize the treatment of retinal disorders and glaucoma.

Advancing Ophthalmology with Innovation

David Bruce, the President and CEO of Iridex, highlighted the significance of this milestone, underscoring the company’s long-standing commitment to advancing ophthalmology. Designed with an intuitive touchscreen interface, the new systems represent a leap forward in the industry, enhancing both patient care and physician experience.

Experts Acclaim the New Systems

Dr. Sam Mansour of the Virginia Retina Center lauded the Iridex 577 nm Laser for its design and ease of use. He outlined the system’s unique ability to record treatment sessions, a feature that could significantly improve patient flow. The new platforms are expected to expand Iridex’s market share and further strengthen its competitive position in the ophthalmology market.

A Legacy of Technological Excellence

For 35 years, Iridex Corporation has been a leading name in ophthalmology, delivering laser-based medical systems, devices, and instrumentation worldwide. Its products, used to treat a host of eye conditions like glaucoma, diabetic macular edema (DME), and other retinal diseases, are available in over 100 countries. As part of the announcement, the company issued a safe harbor statement, cautioning that forward-looking statements regarding clinical expectations, market adoption, and sales volumes might deviate due to various factors, as outlined in their latest SEC filings.

Health United States
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

