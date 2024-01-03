en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ireland’s Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:10 am EST
Ireland’s Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare

In a recent conference held in Ireland’s Mid-West region, top health leaders convened to shed light on the vital topic of the future of healthcare. The event, aptly titled “The Power of Collaboration: Building an Academic Health Science System in the Mid-West,” aimed at addressing strategies to provide high-quality, accessible services while achieving governmental cost savings, a matter of paramount importance in the evolving landscape of healthcare.

Aligning Healthcare with Population Needs

The conference’s primary focus was the development of an integrated population-based health system, a strategy designed to align with the upcoming Slaintecare initiative. Professors David Burn and Paul Burke, the keynote speaker and Chief Academic Officer of the UL Hospitals Group respectively, emphasized the need for a patient and population-centered future for healthcare. This approach is particularly relevant as the region grapples with a growing population and an increase in elderly and disadvantaged communities, highlighting the escalating need for robust healthcare services.

Investing in Primary Care

Dr. Anne Dee, a prominent figure in the healthcare sector, underscored the benefits of investing in primary care, especially targeting social inclusion. Such an investment, she argued, was not only the ethical path but also a financially savvy one, as it could result in substantial cost savings for acute hospital settings. This strategy is projected to yield healthier populations and reduced burdens on hospitals, laying the groundwork for a more sustainable healthcare system.

Strengthening Collaborations for Advancing Health Sciences

The conference also celebrated successful collaborations that have been instrumental in advancing health science academics and health services in the region. Professor Kerstin Mey from the University of Limerick lauded the enduring partnership between the university, the UL Hospitals Group, and the HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare. One of the notable achievements of this collaboration is the Health Sciences Academy. This institution, dedicated to enhancing health and wellbeing in the Mid-West, stands as a testament to the transformative power of collaboration in the realm of healthcare.

0
Health Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revamping Nigeria's Rural Healthcare: A Dialogue on Challenges and Solutions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD

By BNN Correspondents

The Rising Trend of Weight Loss Medications: A Balance Between Effectiveness and Nutrition

By BNN Correspondents

Chlorophyll: The Green Pigment with Potential in Cancer Treatment

By Salman Khan

Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership ...
@Education · 4 mins
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership ...
heart comment 0
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea’s Battle with Pool Hygiene

By Rafia Tasleem

Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness

By BNN Correspondents

Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness
Latest Headlines
World News
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
9 seconds
Concordia Stingers Hockey Team's Quest for Redemption and Championship Glory
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
24 seconds
Yukon Communities Association Pushes for Property Tax Increase
Trinidad and Tobago Mourns Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
38 seconds
Trinidad and Tobago Mourns Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday
Danny Wilson Seeks New Club Following Release from Colorado Rapids
1 min
Danny Wilson Seeks New Club Following Release from Colorado Rapids
National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections
1 min
National Audit Office Reveals Financial Activities of Candidates in Local Elections
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations
2 mins
Golden Arrows Aim High at the 23rd African Men's Handball Cup of Nations
Revamping Nigeria's Rural Healthcare: A Dialogue on Challenges and Solutions
2 mins
Revamping Nigeria's Rural Healthcare: A Dialogue on Challenges and Solutions
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
3 mins
Uruguayan Midfielder Santiago Silva Joins Huachipato FC
No Politicians Arrested in Drug and Weapons Smuggling Network, Claims Security Source
3 mins
No Politicians Arrested in Drug and Weapons Smuggling Network, Claims Security Source
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app