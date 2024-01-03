Ireland’s Mid-West Conference: Shaping the Future of Healthcare

In a recent conference held in Ireland’s Mid-West region, top health leaders convened to shed light on the vital topic of the future of healthcare. The event, aptly titled “The Power of Collaboration: Building an Academic Health Science System in the Mid-West,” aimed at addressing strategies to provide high-quality, accessible services while achieving governmental cost savings, a matter of paramount importance in the evolving landscape of healthcare.

Aligning Healthcare with Population Needs

The conference’s primary focus was the development of an integrated population-based health system, a strategy designed to align with the upcoming Slaintecare initiative. Professors David Burn and Paul Burke, the keynote speaker and Chief Academic Officer of the UL Hospitals Group respectively, emphasized the need for a patient and population-centered future for healthcare. This approach is particularly relevant as the region grapples with a growing population and an increase in elderly and disadvantaged communities, highlighting the escalating need for robust healthcare services.

Investing in Primary Care

Dr. Anne Dee, a prominent figure in the healthcare sector, underscored the benefits of investing in primary care, especially targeting social inclusion. Such an investment, she argued, was not only the ethical path but also a financially savvy one, as it could result in substantial cost savings for acute hospital settings. This strategy is projected to yield healthier populations and reduced burdens on hospitals, laying the groundwork for a more sustainable healthcare system.

Strengthening Collaborations for Advancing Health Sciences

The conference also celebrated successful collaborations that have been instrumental in advancing health science academics and health services in the region. Professor Kerstin Mey from the University of Limerick lauded the enduring partnership between the university, the UL Hospitals Group, and the HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare. One of the notable achievements of this collaboration is the Health Sciences Academy. This institution, dedicated to enhancing health and wellbeing in the Mid-West, stands as a testament to the transformative power of collaboration in the realm of healthcare.