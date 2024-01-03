en English
Health

Ireland’s Abortion Rates Nearly Double in 2022 Amid Expansion of Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Ireland's Abortion Rates Nearly Double in 2022 Amid Expansion of Services

In a landmark revelation, Ireland’s Annual Report on the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 disclosed that the number of abortions carried out in 2022 almost doubled from the previous year. The data showed that a total of 8,156 abortions were performed in 2022, a stark contrast to the 4,577 procedures conducted in 2021.

Breakdown of Terminations

The report presented to the Houses of the Oireachtas unraveled the specifics of the terminations. It highlighted that 22 of the procedures were due to a risk to the woman’s life or health. Four were carried out in emergency situations, while 88 were due to fatal foetal anomalies. Early terminations, occurring up to twelve weeks of pregnancy, made up the lion’s share, accounting for 8,042 of the total procedures.

Expansion of Termination Services

The spike in abortions coincides with the growth of termination services in Ireland. Five additional maternity hospitals now offer these services, elevating the total to seventeen. The inclusion of Kilkenny, Portiuncula, Letterkenny, Wexford, and Portlaoise hospitals is a significant stride towards equitable access to abortion services across all nineteen maternity hospitals in the country.

Debate on Three-Day Waiting Period

The report also sparked a debate on the law requiring a three-day waiting period before an abortion can be performed. Some voices call for its removal, arguing that it presents unnecessary hurdles. Others, however, such as Deputy Peadar Toibín and Senator Ronan Mullen, have expressed concerns about the potential negative implications of its elimination.

January, March, and December were noted as the months with the highest number of abortions, and Dublin was identified as the county with the most procedures. Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly underlined the expansion of services as a step forward in ensuring access to necessary medical procedures.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

