Health

Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
The ‘Ireland Lights Up’ initiative, a partnership project between Operation Transformation and Get Ireland Walking, is due to make a grand return on January 10th, 2024. The initiative has witnessed a surge in popularity, with over 1,000 clubs actively participating in 2023 and aims to offer communities a secure environment for walking and regular exercise during the winter months.

‘Ireland Lights Up’ Initiative

Launched by the GAA, the ‘Ireland Lights Up’ initiative encourages GAA clubs across Ireland to illuminate their grounds, connecting communities to walk and converse in a safe environment during the dark winter evenings. The initiative is now into its 7th year, with over 1,200 clubs partaking in 2023. The initiative not only motivates individuals to get moving at their pace but also culminates in a 5K in the Phoenix Park on February 17, 2024.

‘Every Steps Counts Challenge’

Simultaneously, the Irish Life ‘Every Steps Counts Challenge’ is also set to resume on January 8th, 2024. This challenge offers €30,000 in club funding as an incentive for participants. Clubs can register for both ‘Ireland Lights Up’ and the ‘Every Steps Counts Challenge’ online and will receive a welcome pack with materials to support the event.

Research on Community-Based Physical Activity Initiatives

To enhance the understanding of such community-based physical activity initiatives, South East Technological University (SETU) is conducting a four-year study. This study, led by PhD researcher Nicola Briggs, will focus on the ‘Ireland Lights Up’ initiative. The aim is to measure its effectiveness, assess its impact on health and wellbeing, and develop a blueprint for similar community-based approaches. The study is a bid to understand the initiative’s success mechanisms and to cultivate healthier, more inclusive communities.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

