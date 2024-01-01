en English
Health

Ireland Extends Free Contraception Program to Women Aged 31

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Ireland, in a significant move towards supporting women’s health and equality, has extended its free contraception program to include women up to the age of 31. Initiated in 2022, this groundbreaking initiative was initially designed to cater to individuals between the ages of 17 and 25. The prime objective of this program is to alleviate the financial burden of contraception, predominantly borne by women, further supporting their health and promoting equality.

Combating Rising Cost-of-Living Pressures

This expansion comes at a time when cost-of-living pressures are mounting, thereby offering much-needed relief to women and their families. Amidst these intensifying pressures, the move is welcomed by many as a beacon of hope, offering a respite to those struggling with the cost of contraception.

Government’s Commitment to Women’s Health

Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, emphasized the significance of this scheme in promoting equality. He further underscored that improving access to contraception, promoting positive sexual health, and supporting family planning choices form the crux of the government’s priorities.

Wide-Ranging Services Offered

The program covers the costs associated with consultations at various healthcare facilities, including GPs, family planning centers, student health, and primary care centers. With nearly 2,400 healthcare providers and over 2,000 community pharmacies participating, the scheme offers a range of services. These include contraceptive injections, implants, and various forms of oral contraceptive pills, along with emergency contraception.

In conclusion, Ireland’s initiative to extend its free contraception program is a pioneering step towards supporting women’s health and ensuring gender equality. As cost-of-living pressures continue to amplify, this move is bound to offer significant relief to women and their families, thereby promoting a healthier and more equitable society.

Health Ireland
BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

