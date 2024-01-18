en English
Health

Ireland: Delay in Reproductive Health Related Leave Bill Sparks Disappointment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
Ireland: Delay in Reproductive Health Related Leave Bill Sparks Disappointment

In a recent development that highlights the ongoing struggle for women’s reproductive rights in Ireland, the Government has decided to postpone the Reproductive Health Related Leave Bill. The legislation, proposed initially by the Labour party, was designed to offer paid leave for women suffering miscarriages and for workers undergoing fertility treatments. Despite receiving Government support and passing the final stage in the Seanad in 2021, the bill now faces a 12-month delay for further scrutiny of its implications.

A Landmark Legislation Deferred

The proposed bill sought to create a major shift in Ireland’s employment and healthcare system by granting up to 20 days of paid leave for miscarriage and 10 days for fertility treatment. At present, there is no provision for paid leave following a miscarriage within the first two trimesters. This gap in policy has forced countless women to opt for sick or unpaid leave during what Labour leader Ivana Bacik termed a ‘desperately difficult and traumatic time’.

The Human Cost of Delay

Bacik also highlighted the absence of official workplace leave for fertility treatments, despite the Government’s initiative to offer free IVF for certain couples. The delay in the implementation of the bill, she argues, overlooks the urgent need for these measures. This urgency is further underlined by data from the British NHS, which reveals that one in eight pregnancies end in miscarriage, while one in seven heterosexual couples face difficulty in conceiving.

Calling for Timely Action

Amid the controversy, a study conducted by a team at UCC is also in progress to assess the potential impacts of the bill. Bacik proposes that this study could run concurrently with the bill’s progression, potentially leading to the enactment of the legislation by the end of the year. As the debate continues, the fate of the bill hangs in balance, with the wellbeing of countless women hinging on its eventual implementation.

Health Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

