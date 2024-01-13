en English
Health

IREDE Foundation: Transforming Lives with Free Prosthetics in Nigeria

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
IREDE Foundation: Transforming Lives with Free Prosthetics in Nigeria

In the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria, a beacon of hope shines for children who have lost limbs due to accidents or medical conditions. The IREDE Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, is transforming the lives of these young individuals by providing them with free artificial limbs and much-needed psychosocial support. Princess Igbinosa, a 10-year-old girl, stands as a testament to the incredible work of this organization.

Restoring Mobility, Reigniting Dreams

Princess Igbinosa’s life took a tragic turn when a traffic accident resulted in the amputation of her leg. Today, she can walk again, thanks to a prosthetic limb provided by the IREDE Foundation. This non-profit organization, established in 2012, has given more than 500 children a new lease on life by providing free prosthetics, typically costing between $2,000 and $3,000, an expense unaffordable for many Nigerian families.

Funding and Support

Remarkably, the IREDE Foundation generates up to 70% of its resources through crowdsourcing, showcasing the power of collective action in making a difference. The organization not only supplies free prosthetics but also offers indispensable psychosocial support to the children and their families, helping them navigate the social stigma often associated with physical disabilities in Nigeria.

More Than Just Prosthetics

Founded by Crystal Chigbu, whose own daughter’s limb deformity inspired her, the IREDE Foundation goes beyond providing artificial limbs. It carries out extensive public education campaigns to reduce the stigma associated with limb loss. It also fosters support groups for parents of children with amputations, promoting greater understanding and acceptance of disabilities within the community.

According to Dr. Olasode Isreal-Akinmokun, an orthopedic surgeon associated with the foundation, the prosthetics provided by the organization are not only functional but also advanced, greatly aiding in societal integration for those with disabilities. The IREDE Foundation’s work, therefore, is not just about physical rehabilitation, but also about social inclusion and transforming attitudes towards disability.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

