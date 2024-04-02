Iraq Leads Global Effort, Achieves Full Polio Transition, WHO Confirms

Iraq has marked a significant milestone in global health by becoming the first among the polio transition priority countries to complete the polio transition process, as confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday. This achievement not only underscores Iraq's commitment to public health but also sets a precedent for other countries striving to maintain polio-free status post-eradication of the virus. The collaboration between the Iraqi Ministry of Health and WHO, initiated in 2019, has been pivotal in reaching this goal in a relatively short period.

Advertisment

From Polio Eradication to Sustained Health Security

The polio transition process is a comprehensive approach that includes not just the continuation of immunization efforts but also the enhancement of broader public health functions. It entails the shift from external to domestic financing, ensuring that the infrastructure and resources developed for polio eradication are repurposed to strengthen the overall health system. Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO's regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, praised Iraq's rapid achievement of the transition, highlighting the potential for similar progress in the six other priority countries in the region.

Challenges and Successes

Advertisment

The journey to this achievement was not without its challenges. Polio, a disease that was eradicated in industrialized countries in the mid-20th century thanks to the development of the poliovirus vaccine, persists in some developing regions, including neighboring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan. Iraq's success in the polio transition process, therefore, not only signifies a victory over polio but also demonstrates the country's enhanced capacity for disease surveillance, immunization, and public health emergency response.

Implications for Global Health

Dr. Rana Hajjeh, the director of Program Management at the WHO Regional Office for the Mediterranean, emphasized the broader implications of Iraq's success. It proves that polio transition is feasible and can contribute significantly to sustaining polio-free status globally after the virus's eradication. This success story serves as an inspiration and a model for other countries facing similar public health challenges, reinforcing the belief in a collective effort towards a healthier world.

Advertisment

As Iraq celebrates this remarkable achievement, the global health community is encouraged to reflect on the lessons learned and the potential for replicating this success in other regions. The journey of Iraq from combating polio to enhancing its public health infrastructure offers valuable insights into how sustained commitment, international cooperation, and strategic planning can overcome some of the most daunting public health challenges.