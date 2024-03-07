Iraq Advances Health System Digitization with WHO's Phase II HeRAMS Workshops

On 7 March 2024, in Baghdad, Iraq, the World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with Iraq's federal and Kurdistan regional health ministries, successfully wrapped up the Phase II launch of the Health Resources and Services Availability Monitoring System (HeRAMS) project revision workshops. These workshops, spanning several days, were instrumental in engaging over 150 data collectors from nearly all of Iraq's health directorates, with the primary goal of updating HeRAMS paper and electronic formats, addressing Phase I challenges, and closing gaps in data collection and processing.

Strengthening Iraq's Health Data Infrastructure

Dr Georges Ki-Zerbo, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Iraq, expressed satisfaction with the collaboration's progress, highlighting the dedication of the national personnel involved. The HeRAMS project, initiated in 2022 and concluded in 2023, marks a significant leap towards the digitization of Iraq's health system. It aims to maintain a comprehensive backup list of the country's public health facilities and identify service delivery gaps. An annual review schedule has been established to ensure the project's surveys and data processing remain current and effective.

Enhancing National Health Data Management

Since the launch of Phase I in 2022, Ministry of Health staff have conducted the HeRAMS survey in 5205 health facilities, generating 13 insightful reports. The project also facilitated six training workshops, enhancing the data collection and management skills of about 300 health staff and data collectors. Through these efforts, substantial progress has been made in digitizing health information related to health infrastructure and human resources, ultimately aiming to improve equitable access to quality health services across Iraq.

International Support and Future Prospects

The WHO has extended its gratitude to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for its significant support in implementing the HeRAMS project. This collaboration underscores the international community's commitment to strengthening Iraq's health system. As the HeRAMS project moves forward, its continued success is expected to bring about a transformative change in how health services are delivered and accessed by the Iraqi population, paving the way for a healthier future for all.