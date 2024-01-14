Iranian Researcher Honored with WHO’s Kuwait Prize for Non-Communicable Diseases Control

Dr. Davood Khalili, a renowned Iranian researcher, has been conferred The State of Kuwait Prize for the Control of Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, a prestigious honor that recognizes his groundbreaking work in the field of non-communicable disease (NCD) prevention and control. The accolade is part of a series of awards granted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to individuals or institutions that have significantly contributed to public health.

Unraveling the Threat of Non-Communicable Diseases

NCDs, including heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease, are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Dr. Khalili’s work, which primarily focuses on controlling these diseases, is instrumental in combating this global challenge. He is an epidemiologist and a professor at the Center for Research on the Prevention of Metabolic Diseases at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.

Recognition for Excellence in Health Research

The State of Kuwait Prize is one of several awards established by the WHO, funded by different countries, to promote excellence in health research and practice. The award consists of a bronze medal and a sum of money, presented at the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean by the Committee’s Chairman.

Dr. Khalili: A Beacon in Public Health

The recognition of Dr. Khalili’s work underscores the international community’s commitment to addressing health challenges through collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise. His award-winning research, which also extends to his role as a cardiovascular health researcher in the Global Health and Population Department of Harvard University, is a testament to the power of innovative research in shaping global health policies and strategies. The importance of his work in the global fight against NCDs cannot be overstated.