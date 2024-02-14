Iran: Unleashing Tourism Potential and Embracing Medical Tourism

In a bid to lessen dependence on oil and stimulate economic growth, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi underscored the significance of bolstering the tourism industry. The President's remarks come at a time when the country is experiencing a resurgence in foreign tourist arrivals, up by 42% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the World Tourism Organization.

Iran: A Land of Untapped Tourism Potential

Iran's rich cultural heritage and diverse climate make it an attractive destination for tourists seeking authentic experiences. The recent uptick in foreign tourist arrivals signifies the country's untapped potential in the tourism sector. Malaysia, too, has expressed its desire to strengthen cooperation with Iran in this domain.

Capitalizing on Health Tourism

In a strategic move to capitalize on this potential, Iran has established a task force dedicated to enhancing health tourism. The country plans to station health attachés at embassies to promote medical tourism and attract patients from various countries. Iran's Health Minister announced that over 1.2 million medical tourists visited the country in the current year, with visitors hailing from 60 countries.

Regional Focus and Infrastructure Development

Due to current sanctions, Iran is focusing on regional markets to attract health tourists. The Iranian government has increased the number of medical tourism centers from 130 to 280, demonstrating significant growth. Kerman University of Medical Sciences (KMU) hospitals will serve as medical tourist hubs to accommodate the influx of international patients seeking high-quality medical services at a lower cost.

The Iranian Health Minister revealed plans to station the first health attaché at the Iranian embassy in Baghdad. This decision was announced during the second National Symposium on Tourism and Green Investment, where experts discussed the future of health tourism in Iran.

As Iran continues to invest in its tourism infrastructure, the country is not just diversifying its economy but also positioning itself as a competitive player in the global medical tourism market. The strategic focus on health tourism, coupled with the country's rich cultural heritage and diverse climate, is set to transform Iran into a sought-after destination for tourists worldwide.