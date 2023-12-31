en English
Health

Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:24 pm EST
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center

Iran and Indonesia are joining forces to establish a pioneering robotic telesurgery center in Makassar, Indonesia, in a groundbreaking move that paves the way for a new era of remote medical procedures. This collaboration, named the “Indonesia-Iran Remote Robotic Surgery Center”, is the product of a virtual meeting between Iran’s Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, Rouhollah Dehghani, and Indonesia’s Minister of Health, Budi Gonadi Sadikin.

Partnership for Progress

The project is a joint venture involving various institutions from both nations, including Iran’s vice presidency for science, Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Iran’s Sina Robotics Company, Indonesia’s Ministry of Health, Hasanuddin University, and Indofarma Company. This collaborative effort is an expansion of a previous initiative that began in 2019, which implemented robotic telesurgery between the Indonesian cities of Bandung and Yogyakarta.

(Read Also: Iran’s Foreign Minister Criticizes Western ‘Instrumental Use’ of UNHRC)

Expansion and Enhancement

The goal of this new venture is to extend these advancements across the Indonesian archipelago, fortifying the health industry’s resilience and promoting the use of advanced medical equipment. In addition to this, Iran and Indonesia inked a separate agreement in August that permits the export of Iran’s domestically manufactured robot surgeons to Indonesia and the establishment of two development centers for robotic surgery.

(Read Also: Iran Strengthens Cultural Ties with Egypt: Appoints Cultural Counselor)

Iran’s Place in Robotic Telesurgery

Iran has earned a global standing in this field, having achieved the rank of the second country in the world to successfully perform robotic telesurgery. This achievement, coupled with its commitment to fostering international partnerships in this realm, places Iran at the forefront of this emerging medical technology.

The Indonesia-Iran Remote Robotic Surgery Center stands as a testament to the power of international cooperation and technology’s potential to revolutionize healthcare. As the field of telesurgery continues to evolve, it is clear that partnerships like this will be instrumental in shaping its future direction and impact.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

