Iowa’s Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction

In Iowa, the oversight and regulation of nursing homes lie within the purview of state inspectors. These inspectors conduct thorough examinations to ensure that the facilities align with the prescribed regulatory guidelines. However, the system also allows for these nursing home administrators to voluntarily proffer feedback post-inspection via a web-based form. This feedback mechanism, while designed to promote transparency and open communication, has been met with a lukewarm response. In 2023, a mere 16 out of the 400 plus facilities availed of this option, leading to a low response rate that has prompted state officials to ponder over discontinuing this feedback process in 2024.

High Satisfaction, Low Participation

According to data procured by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the minuscule number of facilities that did partake in the feedback process expressed a high level of satisfaction with the conducted inspections. Most of them marked their experience at the highest possible level of satisfaction. This stark discrepancy between the level of satisfaction and the participation rate raises questions about the potential reasons for the lack of response. Notably, one administrator expressed the need for better communication from inspectors during investigations.

A Recurring Issue

The lack of engagement with the feedback form is not a new predicament. This process was previously halted due to similar response rates. The recurring nature of this issue suggests a deeper disconnect between the state inspection mechanism and the care facilities, warranting further exploration and resolution.

Iowa’s Inspector to Facility Ratio: A Federal Concern

A federal report from early 2023 highlighted a disturbing fact. Iowa has one of the worst ratios of nursing home inspectors to facilities in the nation. This imbalance not only puts an excessive strain on the inspectors but also compromises the efficiency and effectiveness of the inspections. The same report shed light on another alarming concern – the exorbitant costs associated with using temporary contractors for inspections. The state ends up remunerating a private company up to $40,950 for a single inspection, the cost contingent on the size of the facility.

The Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals, and Licensing shoulders the responsibility for this oversight. Due to the lack of adequate resources, the department has had to lean on expensive temporary contractors such as CertiSurv to manage inspections. This strategy, while serving as a short-term solution, exacerbates the financial burden on the state, necessitating a more sustainable solution moving forward.