Iowa Walgreens Stores Face Charges for Pharmacy-Recordkeeping Violations

Eight Walgreens stores in Iowa are grappling with new charges for allegedly breaching pharmacy-recordkeeping regulations tied to controlled substances. The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has accused the stores of intentional or repeated violation of rules mandating the creation and maintenance of complete and accurate records, as dictated by state or federal law.

Allegations Under Wraps

The specifics of the allegations remain under wraps. A 2022 ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court prevents licensing boards from revealing the particulars of such charges until the cases reach resolution. It's worth noting that the stores are also accused of unspecified actions that would render their Controlled Substances Act registrations inconsistent with public interest.

Potential Link to Past Sanctions

These recent charges might have ties to sanctions from 2022. Nine Iowa Walgreens stores faced penalties for various violations, including missing narcotics and the absence of qualified personnel. The repercussions were severe, with some Iowans losing access to essential medications. One store was slapped with a fine for incorrectly filling prescriptions, while another was penalized for operating without a designated pharmacist in charge.

In separate instances, the Board took action against individuals implicated in diverting prescription drugs. One pharmacist was forced to voluntarily surrender his license, while another pharmacy technician's license was suspended.