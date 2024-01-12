en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:58 pm EST
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims

On a bitterly cold January 11, a man known to many as the ‘Human Etch-A-Sketch,’ embarked on a poignant journey through the streets of Perry, Iowa. Rik Zortman, a devoted runner and a father who knows the pain of losing a child, traced the names of victims from a recent school shooting using his GPS tracker. This unique tribute, spanning over 15 miles, was dedicated to those affected by the tragic event, including 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, who was laid to rest that day.

Finding Solace in Stride

Zortman’s journey as the ‘Human Etch-A-Sketch’ began in the wake of a profound personal loss. His son Armstrong, lost to cancer in 2009, became the inspiration for his unique pursuit. Over time, Zortman has traced more than 3,500 names with his runs, primarily focusing on children battling cancer. Each stride serves as a testament to their resilience and his unwavering message of support.

A Tribute Felt Across Perry

Zortman’s run on January 11 was a tribute to the victims of a devastating school shooting in Perry. The event resulted in the death of young Ahmir Jolliff and injuries to principal Dan Marburger, along with six others. As Zortman traced the names of the victims through the frosty streets of Perry, his act of remembrance resonated deeply within the grieving community.

A Journey of Hope

Despite the tragedies that inspire his runs, Zortman’s mission is fundamentally one of hope. His website, runforarmstrong.com, chronicles his journey and the names he traces, sending a powerful message of support and raising awareness. Each run, each name traced, is a testament to his belief in the power of remembrance and the strength of human spirit.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
The question of breastfeeding duration is a dichotomy, balanced precariously between medical advantages and emotional repercussions. It’s a topic that frequently surfaces in the discussions of lactation consultants like registered nurse Hillary Sadler. As per the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life is advised.
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
7 mins ago
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
9 mins ago
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
4 mins ago
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
5 mins ago
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
6 mins ago
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
Latest Headlines
World News
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
2 mins
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
2 mins
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
3 mins
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
4 mins
Key Players and Their Impact in the 2023-24 NBA Season
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
4 mins
Breastfeeding Duration: A Balance Between Benefits and Emotional Well-being
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
4 mins
Chevron Houston Marathon: A Tapestry of Personal Journeys and City Landmarks
Pennsylvania Court Rules Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax' Unconstitutional
5 mins
Pennsylvania Court Rules Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax' Unconstitutional
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
5 mins
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
5 mins
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app