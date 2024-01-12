Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims

On a bitterly cold January 11, a man known to many as the ‘Human Etch-A-Sketch,’ embarked on a poignant journey through the streets of Perry, Iowa. Rik Zortman, a devoted runner and a father who knows the pain of losing a child, traced the names of victims from a recent school shooting using his GPS tracker. This unique tribute, spanning over 15 miles, was dedicated to those affected by the tragic event, including 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, who was laid to rest that day.

Finding Solace in Stride

Zortman’s journey as the ‘Human Etch-A-Sketch’ began in the wake of a profound personal loss. His son Armstrong, lost to cancer in 2009, became the inspiration for his unique pursuit. Over time, Zortman has traced more than 3,500 names with his runs, primarily focusing on children battling cancer. Each stride serves as a testament to their resilience and his unwavering message of support.

A Tribute Felt Across Perry

Zortman’s run on January 11 was a tribute to the victims of a devastating school shooting in Perry. The event resulted in the death of young Ahmir Jolliff and injuries to principal Dan Marburger, along with six others. As Zortman traced the names of the victims through the frosty streets of Perry, his act of remembrance resonated deeply within the grieving community.

A Journey of Hope

Despite the tragedies that inspire his runs, Zortman’s mission is fundamentally one of hope. His website, runforarmstrong.com, chronicles his journey and the names he traces, sending a powerful message of support and raising awareness. Each run, each name traced, is a testament to his belief in the power of remembrance and the strength of human spirit.