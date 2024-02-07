Iowa Clinic Ceases to Accept Iowa Total Care's Health Insurance after Contract Disagreement

The Iowa Clinic, a prominent healthcare provider in Des Moines, has halted the acceptance of health insurance from Iowa Total Care, one of Iowa's chief Medicaid providers. This development ensued on January 24, following an unsuccessful attempt to negotiate a fresh agreement for the current year. The lack of a contract renders Iowa Total Care an out-of-network insurer for the Iowa Clinic.

Advertisment

Reasons Behind the Disagreement

The explicit reasons behind the contract dispute have not been unveiled by either party. The number of patients who will bear the brunt of this change has also not been disclosed by the Iowa Clinic. As a result of this change, patients insured under Iowa Total Care will no longer have their healthcare costs covered at any of the Iowa Clinic facilities.

Impact on Patients and The Clinic's Operations

Advertisment

The Iowa Clinic records an estimated 450,000 visits annually across its multiple specialties and facilities. Its primary facility is a 170,000 square foot center located in West Des Moines. However, the clinic continues to accept Medicaid insurance from Molina Healthcare and Wellpoint.

Patients' Options Going Forward

Patients impacted by this change received communication in November, suggesting that they switch managed care organizations to continue receiving care at the Iowa Clinic. At the time of this report, both Iowa Total Care and Iowa Medicaid have yet to comment on the issue.