Health

Invisible Victims: Nigeria’s Elderly Battle Rising Health Challenges

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Healthcare Challenges for the Elderly in Nigeria

Within the borders of Nigeria, a crisis is taking hold as the elderly population grapples with a deteriorating health landscape. The problem roots itself in the scarcity of trained geriatric specialists and a healthcare system that struggles to cater to older citizens. The elderly, who make up 4.78% of Nigeria’s population, are confronted with serious health issues such as prostate cancer and glaucoma, often with insufficient medical assistance.

The Struggles of Aging Individuals

One such individual, 79-year-old Pa Patrick Nwokeoha, embodies the plight of many. Despite the unwavering support from friends and family, Nwokeoha’s battle against prostate cancer and glaucoma has been marred by high medication costs and prolonged waiting periods at hospitals like the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital. Similarly, 67-year-old Ignatius Onyebuchi from Anambra State faces an uphill battle with prostate-related ailments.

The Economic Burden on Families

The financial strain on families is palpable as they struggle to afford necessary healthcare amidst soaring medicine prices. These prices have been largely driven by Nigeria’s inflation rate which reached a staggering 28.20% in November 2023. The departure of pharmaceutical giants like GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Aventis from Nigeria, opting instead for third-party distribution models, has further disrupted access to essential medicines.

Desperate Measures and a Plea for Government Intervention

With an acute lack of facilities for the elderly, particularly in rural areas, many are driven to desperate measures such as seeking help from traditional healers or resorting to self-medication. This is a harsh reality in a country where trained healthcare providers are often lured away by better opportunities abroad. The government is thus urged to bolster the medical sector and provide free treatment for elderly citizens, particularly those located in rural areas. The lives of countless aged Nigerians hang in the balance, dependent on much-needed improvements to the healthcare system.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

