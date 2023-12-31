en English
Business

Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:03 pm EST
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations

AstraZeneca PLC, a multinational pharmaceutical and biotech giant, witnessed a 16.1% reduction in its stake by Covenant Partners LLC in Q3, now owning 16,630 shares valued around $1.126 million. The company, with a rich portfolio of products for major diseases, has also seen adjustments in its holdings by other institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investment Adjustments in AstraZeneca

Jennison Associates LLC, in the second quarter, augmented its shares by 34.7%, while Norges Bank initiated a new position in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership astonishingly boosted its stake by 407.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can and 1832 Asset Management L.P. also marked significant new investments or increases in their holdings.

AstraZeneca’s Financial Performance

AstraZeneca’s stock launched at $67.35 with a market capitalization of $208.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, and a beta of 0.49. The company reported quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, surpassing estimates by $0.03, with a revenue of $11.49 billion. Analysts are forecasting AstraZeneca to post earnings of $3.64 per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca’s Market Outlook

With a spectrum of marketed products spanning different therapeutic areas, AstraZeneca received diverse stock ratings, ranging from ‘hold’ to ‘strong buy.’ The average price target is set at $103.00. The company, founded in 1999 through the merger of Astra AB and Zeneca Group, has been involved in numerous corporate acquisitions and focused research and development concentrated in three strategic centers.

Business Health Investments
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

