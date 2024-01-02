Investigations Initiated into Potential Chemical Leaks at Ty Llywd Quarry

Investigations into potential chemical leaks at Ty Llywd quarry are set to commence after heavy rainfall instigated by Storm Henk. The investigations will be jointly conducted by officials from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Caerphilly Council, following raised concerns about the possibility of deadly Polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) contaminating the Sirhowy River and surrounding regions.

Ty Llywd Quarry: A Potential Environmental Hazard

The quarry, infamous for containing chemical drums abandoned by Monsanto decades ago, is under suspicion of leaking these dangerous chemicals. The incessant rain from Storm Henk has pushed the quarry and its leachate management system to the brink, causing water to gush from the quarry, potentially laden with lethal PCBs.

Local Concerns Amidst Growing Environmental Threat

Caerphilly Councillor Janine Reed voiced her frustration at being denied the opportunity to observe the collection of samples by NRW and council personnel equipped with protective gear. The people of Ynysddu, a town downstream from the quarry, harbour particular concerns. There is evidence of local families, especially children, playing in the surrounding woods that might be contaminated by potentially harmful leachate.

NRW and Caerphilly Council’s Response

Caerphilly Councillor Jan Jones criticized the slow pace of testing, drawing attention to the urgency of the situation given the ongoing rainfall. In response, NRW has confirmed an investigative program for the Sirhowy River, inclusive of fisheries and biological surveys, alongside a sampling program to address the environmental health worries of the community.