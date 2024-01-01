en English
Health

Investigational Drug Sotatercept Linked to Serious Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Case Report

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
A recent case report has set off alarm bells in the medical community, outlining a potential severe side effect linked to the use of the experimental drug sotatercept. The drug, currently under investigation for treating adults with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), has been associated with recurrent and serious gastrointestinal bleeding in a participant of the STELLAR phase 3 clinical trial and its open-label extension study, SOTERIA.

A Worrisome Case

The case report, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, documents the distressing experience of a 68-year-old woman who, during her 12-month treatment with sotatercept, was hospitalized six times due to severe gastrointestinal bleeding. The bleeding episodes ceased once the sotatercept treatment was discontinued, suggesting a probable connection. The case is alarming, considering that while side effects such as epistaxis, skin telangiectasias, and thrombocytopenia were reported in the phase 2 PULSAR trial, this is the first known association of the drug with gastrointestinal bleeding.

Unraveling the Connection

Current data does not unequivocally establish if sotatercept directly augments the risk of gastrointestinal bleeding. Another possibility is that it may trigger abnormal changes in the blood vessels, leading to bleeding complications. There is also a chance that it could influence blood clotting through platelet count reduction. These hypotheses need further examination to clarify these risks, particularly for older patients who might be more susceptible due to pre-existing blood vessel issues in the digestive system or concurrent use of blood-thinning medications.

Call for Further Research

The need for additional research has been emphasized by researchers from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center. This case highlights the importance of vigilant monitoring and caution when prescribing this medication until more concrete data on the potential risks are available. The medical fraternity is hopeful that further research will shed light on the potential risks associated with sotatercept and guide its safe use in PAH patients.

Health
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

