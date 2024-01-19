Investigation Underway at Rob Ferreira Hospital Following Lift Malfunction

In an alarming incident at Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, thirteen health employees were caught in a lift as it experienced a sudden power failure and descended abruptly from the first floor to the basement. The incident, which took place on an ordinary Monday afternoon, prompted an immediate response from the provincial health department. Without delay, an independent service provider was called in to conduct an investigation into the cause of the malfunction.

Unscathed but Shaken

The health workers inside the lift, though physically unharmed, were understandably shaken. The hospital's administration took quick action and provided them with psychological support to cope with the aftermath of the incident. This step demonstrates the hospital's commitment to the mental well-being of its staff, recognizing the potential trauma that such an experience could cause.

A Thorough Investigation

In the quest for answers and to prevent future occurrences, a comprehensive investigation is underway. The hospital has sought a full maintenance report from the service provider responsible for servicing the lifts. This measure is indicative of the hospital's thorough approach to the situation, leaving no stone unturned to safeguard the well-being of its staff.

Commendable Response

The swift and effective response by the hospital authorities and the provincial health department is laudable. Dumisani Malamule, the spokesperson for the provincial health department, confirmed that the health workers were quickly taken to the casualty department for assessment. Upon examination, it was verified that there were no physical injuries sustained during the incident. This incident is a stark reminder of the importance of regular maintenance and the need for effective emergency response systems.