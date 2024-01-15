en English
Health

Investigation Reveals Allergenic Heavy Metals in Popular Lipstick Brands

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Unraveling a startling revelation, Hong Kong’s Consumer Council recently discovered that numerous lipstick brands, adored by many, harbor allergenic heavy metals, such as cobalt and nickel. These substances, deemed unsafe, can trigger skin irritations and allergic reactions. The watchdog tested 30 of these popular products, only to find that 60% contained high levels of cobalt, while 40% were tainted with nickel.

Brands Under Scrutiny

Renowned labels such as Chanel, Giorgio Armani, and Estee Lauder were among those found to have these potentially harmful metals. The watchdog’s findings have sparked concern, urging manufacturers to strictly monitor their raw materials to minimize the use of these allergenic heavy metals. Amidst these claims, brands like ettusais, NARS, Lancome, and Giorgio Armani staunchly affirm that their products meet global safety standards. However, the supplier of Make Up Forever has shown willingness to consider measures to reduce allergens in their products.

Varied Results Among Brands

Among the range of tested products, Dior’s Hydrating Shine Lipstick stood out for its complete absence of allergenic metals, presenting a stark contrast to Estee Lauder’s Pure Color Cream Lipstick, which registered the highest levels of nickel and cobalt. These findings underline the necessity for consumers to be aware of the ingredients in their cosmetics, particularly when choosing lip products.

Concerns Over Mineral Oil-saturated Hydrocarbons

In addition to the presence of heavy metals, the Consumer Council reported that many lipsticks contain mineral oil-saturated hydrocarbons (Mosh), which can accumulate in the body over time. Worryingly, some of these lipsticks were found to contain Mosh levels exceeding recommended standards. As a precaution, consumers experiencing allergic reactions are advised to immediately cease using the product. The council further advised against licking lips or eating while wearing lipstick to prevent the ingestion of these potentially harmful substances.

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

