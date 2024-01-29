Investigation Reveals Alarming Scale of Sexual Abuse in NHS-run Mental Health Units

A major investigative report has unveiled the harrowing extent of sexual abuse and assault within the UK's psychiatric system. Inside the National Health Service (NHS)-run mental health units, almost 20,000 reports of sexual abuse have been filed over the last five years, spotlighting a national crisis that has shamed the organization.

Shocking Statistics and Unreported Incidents

The investigation revealed chilling statistics of 19,899 reported sexual assaults and incidents in NHS-run mental health hospitals within the past half-decade. More disturbingly, the majority of these incidents have not been reported to the police, displaying a glaring failure on the part of NHS trusts. The lack of implementation of new standards designed to protect vulnerable patients further underscores the urgency of this situation.

Voices From the Shadows

The investigation was triggered by one woman's harrowing story of escape following a sexual assault in hospital. Her story, along with those of multiple other patients and their families, highlighted the horrifying reality of sexual assault and abuse within mental health units. Dr. Lade Smith and shadow health secretary Wes Streeting have expressed deep concern over these findings, calling for immediate action.

Call for Urgent Action

With the revelation of this national scandal, there have been fervent calls for a national inquiry into mental health care in England. The investigation has highlighted the urgent need for the government to address the increasing number of mixed-sex wards in the NHS and to ensure the safety and protection of patients and staff in mental health trusts.