Investigation into Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Following Second FDA Complete Response Letter

In a recent turn of events, Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (KSF) has launched an investigation into Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. The probe follows the receipt of a second Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA regarding their New Drug Application (NDA) for VP-102 or YCANTH, a proposed treatment for molluscum contagiosum.

The Second Complete Response Letter and Its Implications

The second CRL, received on February 14, 2024, was issued due to deficiencies identified at Sterling Pharmaceuticals Services, LLC, the contract manufacturing organization responsible for manufacturing Verrica's bulk solution drug product. This development comes after Verrica had previously resubmitted the NDA in November 2021, asserting that inspection deficiencies at the manufacturing facility had been addressed.

KSF Investigation and Shareholder Concerns

KSF, led by Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is investigating whether Verrica's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders or violated state or federal laws. The investigation focuses on potential missteps by the company's leadership in handling the NDA and CRL process.

Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Its Progress

In addition to the KSF investigation, Verrica faces a securities class action lawsuit alleging failure to disclose material information. The court recently denied the Company's motion to dismiss part of the lawsuit, allowing it to proceed. Shareholders who purchased securities between May 28, 2021, and November 9, 2021, are encouraged to contact KSF for further information.

As the investigation unfolds, shareholders and industry observers alike await the outcome, understanding that the results could have far-reaching implications for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its stakeholders. The company's ability to navigate these challenges will not only determine the fate of its lead product, VP-102, but also shape the future of its broader development pipeline.

