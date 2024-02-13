Invest in Mental Health: Tema Launches Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF

In a significant stride for mental health investment, Tema ETFs launched the Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (MNTL) on Nasdaq. This innovative ETF, the first of its kind, offers investors an unprecedented chance to contribute to the advancement of mental health research and treatment.

A New Era for Mental Health Investment

The MNTL, unveiled on February 13, 2024, is an actively managed ETF with a laser-sharp focus on companies dedicated to tackling neurological diseases and psychiatric disorders. The fund's portfolio manager, David K. Song, MD, PhD, CFA, brings his unique expertise to bear in selecting investments that range from diagnostics and care to therapeutics and clinical products.

Capitalizing on a Growing Interest

The launch of the MNTL comes at a time when interest in mental health is skyrocketing. Over one billion people worldwide are affected by neurological diseases and psychiatric disorders, and the economic cost of caring for these patients in the US alone is 12 times that of cancer. As recent advancements in neurology suggest, there is hope for progress in multiple areas, and the biotech sector's sharpest downturn in decades presents a compelling valuation opportunity.

Investing in Hope

"The MNTL is designed to provide long-term growth by investing in companies that are leading the charge against neurological diseases and psychiatric disorders," says Song. "We believe that this fund offers investors a unique opportunity to support the development of groundbreaking treatments and therapies while also potentially achieving attractive returns."

As the mental health sector continues to grow and evolve, the Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping its future. By investing in the MNTL, individuals can join the fight against neurological diseases and psychiatric disorders and help drive innovation in this critical field.

Investing in hope and progress, we look forward to a future where mental health is no longer a stigma but a priority.