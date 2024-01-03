en English
Health

Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
In the city of Inverness, Daisy McKenzie, a mother grappling with the heart-wrenching reality of her first festive season without her infant son Albie, has become a beacon of resilience. Albie, who tragically succumbed to sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) just after his first birthday, left a void that was starkly felt during the Christmas festivities. A time typically brimming with joy and celebration presented Daisy with a whirlwind of emotions as she grappled with grief and the need to maintain a semblance of normalcy for her other children.

A Christmas Without Albie

Despite the anticipatory dread, the Christmas festivities went ahead, with Albie’s presence felt in special ways. His stocking hung alongside those of his siblings, and his pictures graced the family’s Christmas lunch, bringing an echo of his laughter to the gathering. However, the pain of Albie’s absence was particularly acute on Boxing Day. In the quiet aftermath of the holiday bustle, Daisy found solace in a dream – her first of Albie since his untimely passing.

A New Year, A New Resolve

As the new year approached, Daisy faced another hurdle: the overwhelming anxiety of entering a year without Albie. Yet, she found strength in her resolve to face each day as it comes, without burdening herself with long-term expectations. Daisy’s journey of grief and healing goes beyond her personal realm. She has become an active participant with the charity Held In Our Hearts, which offers support to families dealing with baby loss. Daisy’s advocacy for this cause is a testament to her strength, and she is planning fundraising events into 2024 to help others who have faced similar tragedies.

Communities Rally in Support

From another corner of the world, a GoFundMe page for the Roche family, who were hit with the devastating news of their baby Ollie’s multiple heart problems just four days before Christmas, has seen an outpouring of support. Almost €70,000 was raised in a matter of days to provide financial aid during their extraordinarily difficult time. The funds will assist with funeral costs, grievance counseling, and private treatment, as well as allowing Ollie’s father to stay home with his family during this critical period. In a spirit of generosity and gratitude, the family has decided to donate their share of the funds raised to Heart Children Ireland.

Health
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

