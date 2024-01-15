en English
Health

Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:29 pm EST
In a significant leap forward, the scientific community has uncovered the integral role of intratumoral microbiota in the evolution, prognosis, and treatment of cancer. Tumor tissues, long thought to be devoid of life, have been found teeming with diverse microorganisms, a revelation tracing back to the 19th century. Microbes penetrate tumor tissues through various routes – mucosal destruction, migration from adjacent tissues, hematogenic invasion, and attraction to the tumor-specific environment.

Microbial Influence on Cancer

These stealthy inhabitants within tumors mold the biological behavior of cancers, their influence fluctuating across cancer types, subtypes, and stages. Intriguingly, mechanistic studies posit that tumor-residing microbes can steer cancer initiation and progression through genome instability and mutation, epigenetic alterations, inflammation, immune evasion, metabolism disruption, and activation of metastasis and invasion.

For instance, bacteria and viruses within tumors can induce DNA damage or inhibit DNA repair pathways, leading to genome instability. Besides, they can modify host epigenetic modifications, incite inflammation, and dodge immune responses, thereby fostering tumor progression.

Microbial Diversity Across Cancer Types

The diversity of intratumoral microbiota manifests in various cancers, including liver, colorectal, gastric, breast, pancreatic, and oral cancers, among others. Certain microbial species have been linked to cancer survival rates and therapeutic efficacy, hinting at their potential as prognostic markers and treatment targets.

For example, targeting specific bacteria with antibiotics or using vaccines against certain viruses has shown potential in cancer prevention and treatment. The study underscores the need for standardizing protocols for studying intratumoral microbes and conducting more comprehensive research to delve deeper into their role in cancer.

Advancements in Precision Oncology

Ultimately, such knowledge might pave the way for enhanced treatment options and the advancement of precision oncology. Further exploration of microbial signatures and combination therapies could reveal new clinical intervention targets.

In another groundbreaking study, researchers have developed a novel proteome liquid biopsy-based diagnostic test to detect less abundant plasma proteins as biomarkers for various cancers in human organs. Aiming to overcome the lower sensitivity of current protein assays and nucleic acid tests in detecting protein biomarkers of early-stage cancers, the test demonstrated high accuracy in detecting early-stage cancers.

A study identified a six-gene prognostic signature (6-GPS) for oral squamous cell carcinoma (OSCC) based on data from a single-cell RNA-sequencing dataset. High-risk scores of the 6-GPS were associated with unfavorable survival outcomes. Knockdown of ADM or POLR1D genes inhibited the proliferation, migration, and invasion of OSCC cells through the JAK/HIF-1 pathway, indicating the potential for the 6-GPS to be used as a diagnostic, therapeutic, and prognostic tool for OSCC.

Health Science & Technology
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

