International organizations express concern over mental health crisis for Afghan women

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) have recently shone a spotlight on the dire state of mental health among Afghan women. Marking an alarming trend, their latest report reveals that a staggering 76 percent of women in Afghanistan rate their mental health as "very poor" or "poor", attributed to a cocktail of early marriages, domestic violence, and stringent restrictions on employment and education.

Deepening Despair Amidst Harsh Realities

The SIGAR's findings are sobering, elucidating how the socio-political landscape in Afghanistan has severely impacted women's mental well-being. The report indicates that loneliness, social withdrawal, low self-esteem, anxiety, stress, and aggression are pervasive, painting a bleak picture of women's psychological state. Concurrently, a joint report by UN Women, UNAMA, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) echoes similar sentiments, pointing out a nearly 70 percent rise in feelings of anxiety, isolation, and depression among Afghan women between April and June of 2023.

Voices from the Ground

This comprehensive analysis involved close to 600 women across 22 provinces, engaging them through online platforms, face-to-face, and group counselling sessions, alongside individual surveys. The feedback underscores a harrowing reality of insomnia, depression, hopelessness, fear, isolation, and even suicidal thoughts dominating their lives. This mental health crisis is further exacerbated by previous reports from UNAMA on early marriage, child labour, domestic violence, and illegal migration, all of which contribute to an environment of despair and marginalization.

A Cry for Help Amidst Silence

The implications of these findings are profound, signaling not just a mental health crisis but a humanitarian one. The voices of Afghan women, echoed in these reports, are a stark reminder of the urgent support and intervention needed to address their plight. As the international community grapples with the complexities of providing aid in a Taliban-led Afghanistan, the need for focused mental health resources and the safeguarding of women's rights has never been more critical.

As the world watches, the situation for Afghan women remains precarious, with each day presenting an uphill battle against a backdrop of societal and political constraints. The reports from UNAMA and SIGAR are not just statistics; they are a call to action, urging the global community to not turn a blind eye to the suffering and resilience of Afghan women. Their fight for basic human rights and dignity, amidst an overwhelming mental health crisis, serves as a somber reminder of the profound impacts of conflict and governance on human well-being.