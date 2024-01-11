International Moderator and TEDx Speaker Dan Ram Headlines ‘My Bermuda Reset’ Wellness Event

The corporate world converges on the idyllic island of Bermuda for a unique wellness event, ‘My Bermuda Reset’. Aimed at rejuvenating the minds and bodies of business leaders, this two-day retreat is set in the inspiring surroundings of the Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute. Featuring a line-up of nearly 20 local thought leaders, the event promises to be a transformative experience for participants.

Keynote Speaker: Dan Ram

The event’s keynote speaker is Dan Ram, a globally recognized six-time TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, and startup coach. Having shared stages with eminent personalities like Barack Obama and Richard Branson, Ram’s presence adds a significant weight to the event. His insights into leadership, innovation, and personal growth are expected to leave a lasting impact on the attendees.

Local Thought Leaders and Wellness Advocates

The retreat also features a strong roster of local speakers, including Tina Laws and Scott Pearman, who are passionate about wellness and peak performance. From panel discussions to interactive sessions, these personalities will share their wisdom on infusing wellness into workspaces, providing practical strategies to cope with stress and support mental and physical health. The event underscores the importance of organizations supporting their teams in seeking a holistic ‘reset’ at the start of the year.

Charitable Contributions and Future Plans

Beyond fostering corporate wellness, ‘My Bermuda Reset’ also seeks to make a difference in the local community. A silent auction, featuring a painting by local artist Alice Cedenio, will channel proceeds toward local charities. The event, orchestrated by Sandro Fubler and Janice Mullings George, along with the executive team of Klorizzea Russell, Wayne Swan, and Francezia Campbell, aspires to become an annual mainstay, bolstering wellness tourism in Bermuda.