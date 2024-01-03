en English
Health

International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
International Mind-Body Wellness Day: Experts Highlight Holistic Health

January 3, marked as the International Mind-Body Wellness Day, underscores the significance of holistic health, underscoring the interconnectedness of mind, body, and soul. This day serves as a global reminder of the necessity for a balanced lifestyle that nurtures both our physical and mental well-being.

Maintaining a Balanced Diet

Dr. Sri Karan Uddesh Tanugula, a General Physician, sheds light on the importance of a balanced diet. A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while shunning processed foods, excess sugars, and high salt intake, is instrumental in promoting overall health.

The Role of Regular Exercise and Adequate Sleep

Dr. Tanugula also underscores the critical role of regular exercise, recommending a weekly routine of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise. He emphasizes the importance of 7-9 hours of sleep each night for optimal cognitive function and prevention of chronic diseases.

Stress Management and Lifestyle Choices

Stress management is highlighted as a crucial aspect of overall health. Techniques like deep breathing, meditation, or yoga offer substantial benefits to both mental and physical health. Regular health check-ups, avoidance of smoking and excessive alcohol, and fostering positive social relationships are also strongly recommended for overall well-being.

Mental Health: A Critical Component of Well-Being

Mental health receives special recognition, with experts warning that neglect can lead to severe conditions over time. G Sushma, a Clinical Nutritionist, draws attention to the link between nutritional deficiencies and mental health. She encourages lifestyle changes to bolster mental resilience, thus fortifying the intrinsic connection between mind and body wellness.

Health
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

