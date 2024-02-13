International Condom Day 2024: Addressing the Disparity in Female and Male Condom Availability

February 13, 2024 - Nairobi, Kenya: Condoms, a small yet powerful tool in the fight against HIV/AIDS and unplanned pregnancies, took center stage today at the International Condom Day event held at Mathare Youth Sport Association (MYSA). The event, organized by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), aimed to raise awareness about the importance of using condoms for safer sex.

A Tale of Two Condoms

The event brought to light a glaring disparity in the availability of female and male condoms. Women like Marion and Joan expressed their preference for female condoms, citing safety and comfort as reasons. However, they lamented the scarcity of these condoms compared to their male counterparts.

Marion said, "I feel safer with female condoms, but they are hard to find." Joan echoed her sentiments, adding, "The few times I've managed to get them, I've felt more in control of my sexual health."

The Gap in Demand and Supply

Samuel Kinyanjui, Kenya's country director for AHF, highlighted the gap between the demand and procurement of female condoms. "The demand stands at 8-10 million, but we're only able to procure 3 million," he revealed. This shortfall is further compounded by an overall shortage of condoms in the country, with only 150 million available against the required 450 million.

The primary cause of this shortage? Taxes imposed by the government on donated condoms. These taxes create a financial barrier, hindering the free distribution of condoms and limiting access to those who need them most.

A Pledge for Change

Esther Passaris, Nairobi's Woman Representative, pledged to lobby for the removal of these taxes. "Condoms are a crucial tool in preventing unwanted pregnancies, STDs, and HIV/AIDS," she emphasized. "Removing taxes on donated condoms will ensure free access, helping us protect more lives."

Despite the long-term use of condoms, stigma around their use persists. Today's event served as a reminder that open communication, proper condom selection, use, and consistency are key to effectively protecting against STIs and unplanned pregnancies.

As AHF continues its mission to promote safe sex practices worldwide, distributing 5 million free condoms annually, the hope is that one day, everyone will have access to the protection they need - regardless of whether they choose a male or female condom.