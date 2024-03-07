International Breweries Advocates for Responsible Drinking in Port Harcourt, Targets Pregnant Women and Children

International Breweries Plc has taken a bold step to combat the harmful effects of alcohol consumption among vulnerable groups, particularly pregnant women and children, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This move comes as part of the company's conclusion of a year-long Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) programme, an initiative aimed at fostering responsible drinking practices and curtailing the negative impacts of alcohol abuse within the community.

The RBS initiative, sponsored by the AB InBev Foundation and implemented by International Breweries, was designed to target bar owners, managers, and the wider community with education and training on responsible alcohol service.

Through a series of comprehensive sessions, the programme sought to address and mitigate alcohol-related harms, such as drunk driving, underage drinking, binge drinking, and the consumption of alcohol by pregnant women and children. The initiative not only provided vital information but also engaged in community revitalization efforts, including clean-up exercises and health sensitisation outreach for pregnant women and those of reproductive age.

Impact and Outreach

Throughout the duration of the RBS programme, a total of 302 proprietors and administrators of alcohol service establishments were equipped with essential tools and knowledge to promote responsible beverage service effectively. Furthermore, approximately 387 servers, bar attendants, and security personnel received training on RBS practices.

The project directly impacted 9,667 individuals and indirectly reached an estimated 101,663 people across the community. Among the beneficiaries was Mrs. Gladys Onoh, a nursing mother who expressed gratitude for the reminder of the risks of alcohol consumption during pregnancy, underscoring the programme's significant role in reinforcing positive drinking habits.