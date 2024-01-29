Internalization of CD8 T Cells into Biliary Epithelial Cells: A Novel Process in Liver Disease

A ground-breaking study has confirmed the internalization of CD8 T cells into biliary epithelial cells (BEC) in liver tissue from patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). This phenomenon, which is unique from other cell-in-cell structures (CICS) processes previously documented in the liver, might revolutionize our understanding of immune responses and pathological processes in liver diseases.

Unveiling a Unique Cellular Process

Utilizing multiplex immunohistochemistry, researchers observed this process primarily within the cytoplasmic spaces of cytokeratin 19 expressing BEC. This finding was then replicated in vitro using primary human cells from non-PBC patients. The CD8 T cells used for these studies were derived from patients with chronic iron overload and were co-cultured with BEC from non-cirrhotic donor livers or patients suffering from chronic liver disease.

Internalization without Lysosomal Fusion

Following the co-culture, fluorescence confocal microscopy affirmed the complete internalization of CD8 T cells within BEC. Intriguingly, this cellular internalization occurred without lysosomal fusion, suggesting a process distinct from conventional endocytic pathways. In contrast, CD4 T cells were less frequently internalized into BEC, elucidating a selectivity in the internalization process.

Activated CD8 T Cells: A Key to Internalization

The study also unveiled that the internalized CD8 T cells could enter mitosis and displayed a dendritic-like morphology in PBC liver tissues, a feature not observed in vitro with activated CD8 T cells. The researchers found that activation of CD8 T cells was crucial for their internalization into BEC, with a higher propensity observed after 48 hours of activation. This finding provides further insight into the cell-cell dynamics and molecular mechanisms underlying CD8 T cell internalization.

This paradigm-shifting study proposes a fresh understanding of the interplay between CD8 T cells and BEC. This could potentially pave the way for new research directions and therapeutic applications, particularly in the field of liver disease.