Intern Doctor’s Death Sparks Strike and Calls for Increased Security at Nakuru Referral Hospital

In the wake of an intern doctor’s tragic death, medical practitioners have initiated a strike at Nakuru Referral Hospital, bringing operations to a standstill. The unfortunate event has underscored the urgent need for fortified security measures, sparking a call to action for the hospital administration and relevant authorities.

Tragic Incident Sparks Concern

The deceased intern, identified as Laban Lang’at, was discovered lifeless in a trench within the hospital premises on Saturday. This discovery has raised alarm bells about the safety protocols in place at the hospital. The staff, deeply shaken by the loss of their colleague, are demanding enhancements in security to ensure their safety.

Medics Demand Swift Action

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has echoed the sentiments of the hospital staff, calling for prompt investigations into Lang’at’s death. The union has insisted on swift action to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future. The demand for stronger security measures within health facilities is now a priority, with medics refusing to resume their duties until their safety is guaranteed.

A Call to Protect Healthcare Workers

The death of an intern doctor within the premises of a hospital has highlighted the alarming risks healthcare professionals are exposed to, even in their workplaces. This incident is a stern reminder of the need for better protection for health professionals. It is a call to action for hospital administrations and relevant authorities to address the safety concerns that have been laid bare by this tragic event.