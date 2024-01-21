Intermountain Health Boosts Mental Health Support with 350 Kits and New Collaboration

Intermountain Health, a prominent healthcare organization, has taken a significant leap to support mental health amongst vulnerable populations. The leadership team has assembled and distributed 350 mental health kits that are brimming with messages of hope and resources to assist individuals grappling with mental health issues.

Supporting Struggling Youth

The primary target of these kits is the youth, particularly those susceptible to mental health struggles. The initiative has delivered these kits to a variety of beneficiaries, including schools and youth support locations, underlining the organization's commitment to prioritizing suicide prevention in the regions it serves. The state of Utah, where Intermountain Health is a major healthcare provider, currently ranks 14th in the nation for suicide deaths, making this initiative particularly crucial.

Collaboration with The Defensive Line

In a bid to broaden their impact, Intermountain Health has partnered with The Defensive Line, an organization established by Solomon Thomas and his parents. The Defensive Line is committed to suicide prevention, particularly among young people of color. This collaboration aims to engage diverse advocates and promote comprehensive health for marginalized communities.

Expanded Reach and Resources

The combined efforts of Intermountain Health and The Defensive Line aim to extend essential suicide prevention resources to an expanded audience that includes schools, universities, and caregivers. In addition to the mental health kits, Intermountain Health has worked to educate the community on QPR training and provides helpline numbers to those in need, demonstrating their dedication to creating a mental health aware community.