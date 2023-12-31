Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?

Intermittent Fasting (IF), an increasingly popular health practice, has been scientifically linked to a multitude of health benefits, according to recent research from King’s College London and insights from leading Indian health experts. IF, which incorporates eating within a specific 10-hour window, is renowned for aiding in weight loss through controlling caloric intake and contributing to a sustained calorie deficit.

IF and Weight Loss: The Science

Certified nutritionist Anaheez Patel and health expert Aman Puri elaborate on the mechanisms behind IF’s weight loss benefits. They explain that IF helps reduce visceral fat, increases levels of human growth hormone and norepinephrine, all of which improve fat metabolism. The fasting body uses stored fat as an energy source, leading to weight loss.

Boosting Energy Levels and Enhancing Metabolism

IF is also touted for its energy-boosting properties. Nutritionist Lovneet Bhullar Batra and health coach Jashan Vij highlight how IF allows the body to redirect energy away from constant digestion towards other tasks. This enhances energy metabolism, leading to increased vitality.

IF: A Potential Fountain of Youth?

IF may also contribute to longevity by triggering autophagy, a cellular cleaning process, as explained by health expert Nyela Kapadia and the co-founder of IFML. By activating key longevity genes and reducing the risk of certain diseases, IF could potentially extend lifespan, as detailed by holistic nutrition expert Luke Coutinho.

Mental Health and Emotional Well-being

Moreover, studies suggest that IF supports mental health by improving mood and promoting emotional well-being. The practice is seen as more than just a weight loss tool, it’s a holistic approach to health that positively impacts both the body and the mind.