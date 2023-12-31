en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 10:54 am EST
Intermittent Fasting: An Elixir for Health and Longevity?

Intermittent Fasting (IF), an increasingly popular health practice, has been scientifically linked to a multitude of health benefits, according to recent research from King’s College London and insights from leading Indian health experts. IF, which incorporates eating within a specific 10-hour window, is renowned for aiding in weight loss through controlling caloric intake and contributing to a sustained calorie deficit.

IF and Weight Loss: The Science

Certified nutritionist Anaheez Patel and health expert Aman Puri elaborate on the mechanisms behind IF’s weight loss benefits. They explain that IF helps reduce visceral fat, increases levels of human growth hormone and norepinephrine, all of which improve fat metabolism. The fasting body uses stored fat as an energy source, leading to weight loss.

Boosting Energy Levels and Enhancing Metabolism

IF is also touted for its energy-boosting properties. Nutritionist Lovneet Bhullar Batra and health coach Jashan Vij highlight how IF allows the body to redirect energy away from constant digestion towards other tasks. This enhances energy metabolism, leading to increased vitality.

IF: A Potential Fountain of Youth?

IF may also contribute to longevity by triggering autophagy, a cellular cleaning process, as explained by health expert Nyela Kapadia and the co-founder of IFML. By activating key longevity genes and reducing the risk of certain diseases, IF could potentially extend lifespan, as detailed by holistic nutrition expert Luke Coutinho.

Mental Health and Emotional Well-being

Moreover, studies suggest that IF supports mental health by improving mood and promoting emotional well-being. The practice is seen as more than just a weight loss tool, it’s a holistic approach to health that positively impacts both the body and the mind.

0
Health
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing

By Salman Khan

Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Unjustifiable Tazocin Use Fuels Antimicrobial Resistance Concerns: Study

By Hadeel Hashem

India Makes Healthcare Strides with First Homegrown Cervical Cancer Vaccine

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mycobacterium Szulgai Pulmonary Infection: A Rare Encounter with Far-R ...
@Health · 7 mins
Mycobacterium Szulgai Pulmonary Infection: A Rare Encounter with Far-R ...
heart comment 0
New Study Sheds Light on Cardiotoxic Effects of Bisphenol S

By BNN Correspondents

New Study Sheds Light on Cardiotoxic Effects of Bisphenol S
Australia’s Interim Centre for Disease Control: A Major Leap in Public Health Infrastructure

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Interim Centre for Disease Control: A Major Leap in Public Health Infrastructure
Breakthrough in Metastasized Colorectal Cancer Treatment: A Case Study

By BNN Correspondents

Breakthrough in Metastasized Colorectal Cancer Treatment: A Case Study
Unveiling Pectin: The Plant-Based Powerhouse in Your Pantry

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Unveiling Pectin: The Plant-Based Powerhouse in Your Pantry
Latest Headlines
World News
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing
1 min
Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy Postponed, New Policy in the Offing
A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta's 2023 Journey
3 mins
A Year of Turmoil and Triumph: Malta's 2023 Journey
French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
4 mins
French President Emmanuel Macron's Visit to India: A Leap in Defense Cooperation
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy
6 mins
Addressing Rural Healthcare Access: Rep. Susan Wild's Advocacy
Unjustifiable Tazocin Use Fuels Antimicrobial Resistance Concerns: Study
6 mins
Unjustifiable Tazocin Use Fuels Antimicrobial Resistance Concerns: Study
India Makes Healthcare Strides with First Homegrown Cervical Cancer Vaccine
7 mins
India Makes Healthcare Strides with First Homegrown Cervical Cancer Vaccine
Israeli Finance Minister Advocates for "Voluntary Emigration" of Palestinians from Gaza
7 mins
Israeli Finance Minister Advocates for "Voluntary Emigration" of Palestinians from Gaza
Mycobacterium Szulgai Pulmonary Infection: A Rare Encounter with Far-Reaching Implications
8 mins
Mycobacterium Szulgai Pulmonary Infection: A Rare Encounter with Far-Reaching Implications
New Study Sheds Light on Cardiotoxic Effects of Bisphenol S
8 mins
New Study Sheds Light on Cardiotoxic Effects of Bisphenol S
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
26 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
4 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
4 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
4 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app