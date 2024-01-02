en English
Health

Intensity Therapeutics’ Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
Intensity Therapeutics’ Unique Approach to Solid Tumor Treatment

Intensity Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, is making waves in the medical world with its innovative approach to treating solid tumors. The company’s breakthrough product, INT230-6, is a molecule that is designed to enhance the efficiency of intratumoral delivery of chemotherapy drugs, a challenging task in cancer treatment. Its unique component, an amphiphilic cell penetration enhancer known as SHAO, is combined with chemotherapy drugs cisplatin and vinblastine, creating a treatment that can selectively penetrate cancer cells, sparing healthy ones.

INT230-6: A Game Changer in Cancer Treatment

The potential of INT230-6 stems from cancer cells’ higher membrane fluidity, which allows the molecule to more easily diffuse through their lipid bilayer. This property is crucial for improving the efficiency of intratumoral delivery of chemotherapy drugs. In animal trials, INT230-6 not only demonstrated the ability to kill injected tumors but also induced a T cell mediated immune response against non-injected tumors and micro-metastases. This promising data led to the initiation of phase 2 clinical trials for various metastatic cancers in the U.S. and Canada.

Collaborations and Clinical Trials

Intensity Therapeutics has also collaborated with Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb for Phase 2 cohorts. The study, known as IT-01, revealed disease stabilization and increased overall survival in refractory metastatic patients. Moreover, a Phase II randomized trial for INT230-6 in early-stage breast cancer has been authorized by Health Canada. Known as the INVINCIBLE trial, it has shown promising data suggesting potential for FDA approval as a neoadjuvant treatment.

The Financial Challenge

Despite the promising science and positive trial results, Intensity Therapeutics faces significant financial constraints. With a market cap of $117 million and a cash balance of $15.6 million, the company’s cash runway is estimated to be 5-6 quarters given their current R&D and G&A expenses. The company’s stock is primarily owned by retail investors, individuals, and insiders, with minimal institutional presence. This financial situation remains a critical risk factor for the company, as it needs funding to advance its trials and development.

Health Science & Technology United States
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

