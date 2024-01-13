en English
Health

Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure

In a significant move towards bolstering public health infrastructure, foundation stones for Integrated Public Health Laboratories were laid in three district hospitals across North Tripura, Unakoti, and Gomoti. This initiative falls under the umbrella of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, a central scheme aimed at strengthening the country’s health infrastructure.

Reinforcing Accessible and Quality Health Services

Aligned with the central government’s vision, the state government of Tripura aims to provide accessible and high-quality health services to its populace. These state-of-the-art laboratories are intended to offer a gamut of health tests free of cost, thereby ensuring comprehensive health coverage. The foundation stone laying ceremonies took place on January 12 in multiple locations across the nation, including the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

Unveiling Ceremony

The unveiling event in Tripura was inaugurated via video conference by the State Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandavya, among other esteemed dignitaries. The leaders emphasized the crucial role these laboratories will play in disease detection and management.

Enhancing Disease Diagnosis and Treatment

These laboratories are designed to expedite testing and disease detection, which will significantly improve disease monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment at the district level. Outfitted with modern infrastructure and technology, they will be capable of testing for a wide array of diseases and provide speedy results – an essential requirement during disease outbreaks or emergencies.

Integrated Public Health Laboratories will also function as a hub within a network linking labs at block, state, and national levels. This will assist in the accurate diagnosis of diseases, ensuring effective treatment. A total of 147 tests will be conducted in these labs by a team of skilled microbiologists, technicians, assistants, and attendants.

With laboratories already established in three districts, the initiative plans to further expand to every district in Tripura, with Dhalai and South Tripura districts soon following suit. This project exemplifies the government’s commitment to enhancing the health and wellbeing of its citizens, redefining the narrative of public health in India.

Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

