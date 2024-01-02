Insurance Influence on Arthritis Medication: A Call for Precision Medicine

Patti Schulte’s struggle with rheumatoid arthritis and the innumerable ineffective treatments she was subjected to, echoes the plight of many who are trapped in a cycle of trial-and-error medication. The reason? Insurance companies often dictate prescriptions based on economic incentives rather than the patient’s individual needs.

Insurance Influence and the Dire Consequences

Insurance companies have a growing influence on arthritis medication. Many are turning to Alternative Funding Programs (AFPs), compelling patients to sign over a power of attorney and relinquish their agency to make their own legal decisions. These AFPs, while promising to help access medications from patient assistance programs, often create delays and unnecessary roadblocks. Furthermore, they retain a significant chunk of the savings off the full price and may charge a cost avoidance fee of 30% or more.

Such practices have led patients like Patti Schulte to suffer severe side effects from insurer-mandated medications, resulting in early retirement and dependency on Medicaid.

Hope on the Horizon: Precision Medicine

The advent of precision medicine, however, offers a glimmer of hope. Tools like the PrismRA blood test, which uses clinical factors, blood tests, and genetic markers, can predict a patient’s response to TNFi drugs. Developed by Scipher Medicine, PrismRA has been reimbursed by Medicare since October 15.

The adoption of such tools could help tailor treatments to individual patients’ needs, potentially reducing the trial-and-error approach currently prevalent in rheumatology. This shift could lead to a significant reduction in the time patients spend on ineffective drugs, thereby improving overall outcomes.

Challenges To Overcome

Despite its potential, the adoption of precision medicine faces hurdles. Insurer acceptance and the impact of cheaper biosimilar drugs on the market pose significant challenges. However, the success of precision medicine in improving cancer treatment outcomes serves as a beacon of hope for autoimmune disease patients, like Patti, who yearn for effective and personalized treatment.