Health

Insurance Company Reprimanded for Unjust Claim Rejection

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Insurance Company Reprimanded for Unjust Claim Rejection

In a landmark ruling, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in India has held Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Limited accountable for unjustly rejecting a cashless payment claim. The complainant, Parminder Singh, a resident of Nawanshahr, Punjab, had procured a ‘family health optima insurance plan’ for himself and his spouse, Baljit Kaur. The plan, effective from June 9, 2022, to June 8, 2023, came with an annual premium of ₹21,789 and offered a coverage of ₹5 lakh.

Unjust Denial of Claim

In September 2022, Baljit Kaur required hospitalization, prompting a cashless treatment request amounting to ₹90,000. Nevertheless, the insurance company denied the claim. Their reasoning hinged on the argument that the medical records did not justify hospitalization. They asserted that the diagnosed condition, AFI gastritis, could and should have been addressed in an outpatient setting.

Legal Recourse

Following the denial, a later bill of ₹1,03,166 was issued. However, after negotiations, the hospital requested ₹83,165 in cash. Singh, feeling cornered and wronged, filed a consumer complaint. He cited deficiency in service and unfair trade practice by the insurance company.

Verdict in Favor of the Consumer

The commission concurred with Singh’s viewpoint. The verdict emphasized the frequent pattern of insurance companies collecting hefty premiums only to reject legitimate claims. The insurance company was instructed to reimburse Singh ₹83,165 with 9% annual interest dating from September 28, 2022. On top of that, they were ordered to pay an additional ₹15,000 for causing mental agony and harassment, and ₹10,000 more for litigation costs.

The case has thrown a spotlight on the practices of insurance companies and has sent a clear message to consumers that their rights are protected under law.

Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

