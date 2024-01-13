en English
Fitness

Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
Insurance Agent Turns Laughter into Wellness with Unique Exercise Program

Amid the bustle of the Yuba-Sutter region, a unique exercise program is making waves. At the helm of this endeavor is Courtney Payne, widely recognized as the ‘laughing insurance agent.’ A seasoned professional in the insurance industry, Payne has ventured beyond her routine financial advisory to merge her expertise with a passion for spreading joy—thus, birthing the concept of Heart Happy Laugh Yoga.

From Insurance to Laughter Yoga

With a background in psychology and experience working with special needs children, Payne’s career trajectory took an unexpected turn when she entered the insurance industry. Her business, Live, Laugh, Love-Life Insurance, caters to clients seeking assistance with health, welfare, and retirement planning. Yet, a desire to contribute to the happiness of people on a larger scale nudged her towards a different path.

Inspired by her contagious laughter and the joy it brought to those around her, Payne delved into research about transforming her natural ability into a certified skill. Her quest led her to Laughter Yoga International, an organization founded by Dr. Madan Kataria. An Indian doctor who pioneered laughter yoga in 1995, Kataria devised a unique method that substitutes humor with laughter exercises as a form of body-mind medicine.

Heart Happy Laugh Yoga Takes Flight

Payne completed her certification in Kataria’s method through virtual Zoom classes, even as she continued to pursue a general yoga instructor certification. Her registered business, Heart Happy Laugh Yoga, soon began to build momentum. With a diverse range of offerings—including private parties, school workshops, and sessions for various organizations—Payne’s venture has started to receive accolades for its mood-boosting effects.

Future Outlook

Not one to rest on her laurels, Payne has big plans for the future. She plans to introduce ‘parent and me’ classes and aims to continue growing her network. Establishing her classes at the Tri Counties Community Center in Marysville and Playzeum Yuba Sutter are among her forthcoming ventures. With her innovative approach, Payne is poised to transform the Yuba-Sutter community, one laugh at a time.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

