Health

Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:31 pm EST
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans

Starting in 2024, a landmark action in US healthcare will bring much-needed financial relief to diabetic patients. Major insulin manufacturers, including Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, and Eli Lilly, are implementing a price cap, limiting the cost of insulin to $35 a month for many patients. This initiative follows a tripling of insulin spending over the past decade, compelling some patients to dangerously ration their doses.

Decade-long Increase in Insulin Spending

Insulin, a vital medication for over 8 million Americans, has seen its cost rise by 24% between 2017 and 2022. Consequently, annual spending on insulin surged to $22.3 billion in 2022, according to the American Diabetes Association. This price escalation resulted in as many as 25% of diabetic patients rationing their insulin to make ends meet. The $35 price cap is a significant response to this crisis, potentially saving patients hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

Legislation and Pressure Influence Price Cap

The Inflation Reduction Act and changes to the Medicaid rebate program under Biden’s American Rescue Plan are key factors pushing these manufacturers to limit their insulin prices. The Act also ensures Medicare enrollees pay no more than $35 a month for insulin prescriptions. Public pressure and new market competitors also played notable roles in prompting this change. The price cap comes as a counter to misinformation campaigns that falsely claimed that insulin prices were raised under Biden’s administration.

Impact on the Diabetic Community

Approximately 8.5 million Americans who rely on insulin will benefit from this price reduction. This is particularly significant considering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report highlighting a doubling of adults with diabetes in the U.S. over the past 20 years, with over 37.3 million people now affected. These measures will help ensure that no patients are priced out of their essential medication.

Health Policy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

